ICYMI: Karlie Kloss came to SLAY.

It's not every day you see a supermodel take such wardrobe risks (as beautifully illustrated by this year's Met Gala). Which is why you probably weren't paying attention to Karlie and all the goodness she was serving while in Paris this past week. (Big mistake.)

More often than not we see models attending events and fashion shows in gowns that wear them—after all, that is their job. But this Haute Couture Fashion Week, Karlie came to play with the big style stars and hit each look straight out of the park (thanks to stylist Karla Welch, hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Vincent Oquendo) every damn time.