Karlie Kloss Came to Paris to Slay—See for Yourself

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

ICYMI: Karlie Kloss came to SLAY.

It's not every day you see a supermodel take such wardrobe risks (as beautifully illustrated by this year's Met Gala). Which is why you probably weren't paying attention to Karlie and all the goodness she was serving while in Paris this past week. (Big mistake.)

More often than not we see models attending events and fashion shows in gowns that wear them—after all, that is their job. But this Haute Couture Fashion Week, Karlie came to play with the big style stars and hit each look straight out of the park (thanks to stylist Karla Welch, hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Vincent Oquendo) every damn time.

Two major Dior moments and a gothic Mugler one later, and Karlie has solidified that she really is a style star in her own right. Take a look!

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

July 3 at the Christian Dior show was Karlie's first appearance in Paris. Wearing, of course, all Dior she gave us a seriously edgy look in a mustard gown, clunky combat boots and safari-style Stephen Jones Millinery hat on a string hanging at her back—styled by the genius that is Karla Welch (you know, the most powerful stylist of the year).

 

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

More than that, the supermodel took things to an even edgier place when she not only had celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin style her platinum debut, but also give the star a killer faux-shaved look (a far cry from her usual natural-bodied bob). With wavy locks on one side and hair swept so tightly on the other it gave the illusion it had been buzzed.

To top off the whole look Vincent Oquendo gave Karlie deep cherry red lips and a nude-looking face.

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Imagess

Later that same day, she stepped out again in support of Dior for the fashion house's 70th anniversary celebration. Here she went with a classically modern Dior silhouette, pointed-toe pumps but threw us a curve ball by carrying a bright red clutch—adding a fiery side to the outfit—then topping it all off with a dainty black choker. 

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Imagess

Then, again, Jen gave her what she called on Instagram "a sexy Hitchcock vibe" for the nighttime look using her Jen Atkin x Chloe and Isabel pearl pin set to edge up her bun.

In the makeup department, Vincent went with a peach-hued lip, and nude face with a little more color in the cheeks than earlier.

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue

In a sultry, strappy Mugler dress for the Vogue Foundation Dinner, she went full goth (you know, in the most fashionable way possible) clutching a shiny Roger Vivier bag, sporting Giuseppe Zanotti ankle strap heels and rocking one of the coolest Repossi ear cuffs we've ever seen.

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

For her beauty, she again surprised us in a super dark lip and nearly-nude face, but kept her long, new platinum locks tucked behind her ears in a sleek, edgy manner for optimal ear cuff viewing.

She absolutely killed it.

There's no doubt about that.

