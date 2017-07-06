Jillian Michaels Weighs In on Bob Harper's Heart Attack

Jillian Michaels has a surprising response regarding her former Biggest Loser co-trainer, Bob Harper, and his recent heart attack.

The fitness guru joined E!'s Daily Pop today and admitted she thinks Harper's diet and fitness routine didn't help his situation.

"What do I really think?" she asked when hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner broached the subject. "Knowing a little bit about Bob, I know that he does have a family history of it. I was there when he lost his mother to a heart attack—with him the night that she died. So there is a family history."