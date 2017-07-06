Jillian Michaels Weighs In on Bob Harper's Heart Attack

Jillian Michaels has a surprising response regarding her former Biggest Loser co-trainer, Bob Harper, and his recent heart attack.
The fitness guru joined E!'s Daily Pop today and admitted she thinks Harper's diet and fitness routine didn't help his situation.
"What do I really think?" she asked when hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner broached the subject. "Knowing a little bit about Bob, I know that he does have a family history of it. I was there when he lost his mother to a heart attack—with him the night that she died. So there is a family history."
She continued, "I do also think that, you know, you're in the middle of a CrossFit workout and you're eating Paleo, it's not going to help…Personally, I'm not pro-Paleo. Everyone can just go crazy on me."
The Paleo Diet essentially follows one rule of thumb: If a caveman didn't eat it, neither can you. It's focused on meats, fish, some nuts, fruits, vegetables and seeds, eliminating any processed foods, sugars and grains.
"It's not a great combination with poor genetics," she told us of his diet and CrossFit routine. "Not that he has poor genetics, but if you have heart disease in your family…"she trailed off.
However, she does understand why Harper would choose that lifestyle.
"I think that he loves CrossFit. He loves it, and he loves the community, and he loves the challenge...From what I remember of Bob, he's looking at it, and he's like, 'Well I can!' He's not thinking about it that way. He, personally, is like, 'I love this challenge.'"
Meanwhile, Harper suffered his heart attack in February, and after months of changing his diet and going to cardiac rehab, he's bounced back, feeling better and even working out again.
In fact, he notified his fans and followers late last month that he had finished rehab and hopped back in the CrossFit gym for the first time since the life-changing incident.
"Yesterday was a BIG DAY in my recovery from my heart attack," he shared. "I finished my cardiac rehab. It has been super important to me and also HUMBLING. All the support that I've been getting from all my IG friends helped me when it was tough so THANK YOU for all the love and support."
