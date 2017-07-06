Forget about breaking the ice!
The Famously Single celebrities are literally in the dark on Sunday's all-new episode when Dr. Darcy Sterling challenges them to speed "blind" dating. As to be expected, the results of the exercise range from hilarious to just completely awkward.
Even though Dorothy Wang is noticeably unimpressed with her first date, Tiffany "New York" Pollard has no problem getting quite personal with hers!
"Would I be allowed to squeeze your d--k on the first date just to make sure that you were going to be all that I needed and wanted?" she asks.
"You would be allowed to do that," he responds to Tiffany's delight. "Yes."
He adds, "I'm a booty guy."
"Oh!" she exclaims in pleasure. "Oh, I've got ample ass! I got enough ass to feed you for years."
"I'm a hungry boy though!" he replies. LOL!
Meanwhile, Chad Johnson is having a great time with his date, but he can't help but worry how that will affect the mutual attraction between him and co-star Karina Smirnoff.
"That makes things in the house difficult now," he confesses. "We'll see how that plays out. I opened up to Karina and I really do like her, but it scares me the fact that I just met somebody totally random and I like her."
See how the cast handles the dating experiment in the sneak peek above!
