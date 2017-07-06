Forget about breaking the ice!

The Famously Single celebrities are literally in the dark on Sunday's all-new episode when Dr. Darcy Sterling challenges them to speed "blind" dating. As to be expected, the results of the exercise range from hilarious to just completely awkward.

Even though Dorothy Wang is noticeably unimpressed with her first date, Tiffany "New York" Pollard has no problem getting quite personal with hers!

"Would I be allowed to squeeze your d--k on the first date just to make sure that you were going to be all that I needed and wanted?" she asks.

"You would be allowed to do that," he responds to Tiffany's delight. "Yes."