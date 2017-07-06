Mr Plow / BACKGRID
The sun may have been out, but sparks were clearly flying between Christina El Moussa and her new beau.
The Flip or Flop co-star was spotted getting cozy with Doug Spedding, a businessman and—from the looks of these shots—El Moussa's new flame. The duo rang in the Fourth of July together on the HGTV star's boat in Newport, Calif. According to a source, the couple spent the afternoon with El Moussa's daughter, Taylor.
Meanwhile, the couple appeared to have hearts in their eyes as they embraced on the bow of the boat and cuddled in each other's arms. While Spedding opted for a t-shirt and trunks, El Moussa rocked her abs in a striped bikini.
While they didn't hide the PDA this time around, this sighting wasn't their first public outing together. In early June, the duo sported their date night best as they headed out on the town together. E! News learned the two previously dated, but recently rekindled their relationship following Christina's split from ex Tarek El Moussa.
Though she seems to have found luck in the dating department, stepping back into that pool was a bit intimidating for the mom of two.
"It's a little bit of a scary world out there. Dating is not my priority," she previously told E!'s Jason Kennedy. "If I met someone, then that happens. But I'm not really out there looking for that."
No matter how matters of the heart play out, two tots will always have her attention.
"The kids are great. My son [Brayden] is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives," she told E!'s Carissa Culiner. "Taylor is amazing. She's feisty and funny. She's a very sweet, loving girl."
Plus, if the kids have a smile on their faces, everything between mom and dad is A-OK.
"Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great," she continued to Culiner. "Like I said, the kids are happy, so everyone's doing really well."