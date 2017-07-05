Scarlett Johansson may have found someone special to spend summer with.

Less than two months after E! News confirmed that the Rough Night star and Colin Jost were "hooking up," we're learning a bit more details about Hollywood's new romance.

"Colin and Scarlett are dating and having fun," a source shared with E! News. "They are still getting to know each other, but she is really into him and it's getting more on the exclusive level."

Our insider added, "She is pretty busy with work now, but has cut out time to see Colin numerous times."

Over the long Fourth Of July holiday weekend, the pair was photographed getting dinner together at The Palm in East Hampton. Colin had celebrated his birthday just one day earlier.