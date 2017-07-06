David Livingston/Getty Images
David Livingston/Getty Images
Former Biggest Loser host and Days of Our Lives soap star Alison Sweeney was granted a temporary restraining order from a man named Jon Christopher LuVisi, whom she alleges has been harassing her on various social media platforms over the years.
According to court docs obtained by E! News, "Defendant's unwanted contact with the Plaintiff has spanned the course of years, but in the past nine months escalated to such an extent that Plaintiff reasonable fears for her safety and the safety of her family."
A California judge ordered the man to stay 1,000 feet away from Sweeney, her home, car, work, as well as her kids' school. According to legal docs filed on June 30, Sweeney claims LuVisi's social messages got increasingly more hostile in recent months, alleging that the two had an affair. The docs also claim that he tried to extort money from Sweeney to keep quiet about said affair.
Gilbert Flores
According to the court docs, Sweeney's lawyer alleges that the actress "has suffered significant emotional distress, lack of sleep and fear for the safety of herself and her family, including her children, resulting from Defendants repeated harassment and threats."
Sweeney also claims that any time that she tried to block LuVisi he would create a new account and continue to harass her.
Some of the threatening messages that are exhibits in the documents include, "B---h you better answer me," "You can't hide from me you sorry ass b---h" and "Don't push me. Your really starting to piss me off."
Sweeney also says says that somehow LuVisi found her personal home address and posted it online.
In June, she contacted the California Highway Patrol and the CHP conducted a joint investigation with Oklahoma Law Enforcement. Law enforcement spoke to LuVisi's wife who says she was aware that her husband had become "infatuated" with the actress and that "in March came close to divorcing [LuVisi] over his obsession."
This story was first reported by TMZ.