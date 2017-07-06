Former Biggest Loser host and Days of Our Lives soap star Alison Sweeney was granted a temporary restraining order from a man named Jon Christopher LuVisi, whom she alleges has been harassing her on various social media platforms over the years.

According to court docs obtained by E! News, "Defendant's unwanted contact with the Plaintiff has spanned the course of years, but in the past nine months escalated to such an extent that Plaintiff reasonable fears for her safety and the safety of her family."

A California judge ordered the man to stay 1,000 feet away from Sweeney, her home, car, work, as well as her kids' school. According to legal docs filed on June 30, Sweeney claims LuVisi's social messages got increasingly more hostile in recent months, alleging that the two had an affair. The docs also claim that he tried to extort money from Sweeney to keep quiet about said affair.