They may not have been in the U.S.A. for the Fourth, but there were definitely fireworks flying between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in France over the long weekend.

A source tells E! News that the mother of three and 23-year-old spent their first night of their trip at the Byblos-Palace hotel in the heart of Saint-Tropez, located in the French Riviera. According to the hotel's website, the upscale hotel, which was built in the '60s, is a six-minute walk from both the beach and Le musée de l'Annonciade art museum. The 91-room hotel also boasts a restaurant by famed chef Alain Ducasse.

The insider says that after the first night, the couple rented a luxury villa in Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez, a gated property with 24 hour security.

The source says, "He loves showing her around and knows all of the best places. He really wants her to have an amazing time and she is."