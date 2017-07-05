They may not have been in the U.S.A. for the Fourth, but there were definitely fireworks flying between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in France over the long weekend.
A source tells E! News that the mother of three and 23-year-old spent their first night of their trip at the Byblos-Palace hotel in the heart of Saint-Tropez, located in the French Riviera. According to the hotel's website, the upscale hotel, which was built in the '60s, is a six-minute walk from both the beach and Le musée de l'Annonciade art museum. The 91-room hotel also boasts a restaurant by famed chef Alain Ducasse.
The insider says that after the first night, the couple rented a luxury villa in Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez, a gated property with 24 hour security.
The source says, "He loves showing her around and knows all of the best places. He really wants her to have an amazing time and she is."
Best Image / BACKGRID
Spread Pictures / BACKGRID
The twosome have been showing off their fit forms by hitting up the beach, riding around on a pedal boat and eating at the restaurants in town. They were definitely getting playful on the pedal boat.
For one of their beach adventures, Kourt donned a thigh-high bathing suit by Norma Kamali, which retails for $575.
INSTARimages.com
Best Image / BACKGRID
Best Image / BACKGRID
On Sunday afternoon, the pair was spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a sweet stroll through St. Tropez. In fact, Kourtney couldn't help but flash a smile while keeping it casual in black pants and a ripped white tank-top. Today, the duo was seen having fun on a pedal boat in the middle of the ocean.
The sightings comes more than a month after the pair was spotted packing on the PDA in Cannes. And with so much time in between public outings, some fans wondered if the relationship was cooling down.
According to another source, Younes has been traveling and working on his career while Kourtney hasn't been wanting anything serious.