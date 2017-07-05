This year's Fourth of July was another sort of Independence Day for Taylor Swift 's coterie of pals.

As far as anyone's been able to tell, the singer opted for a far more low-key holiday than usual this year and did not throw the picture-perfect, wish-we-were-there party we've grown accustomed to her throwing at her oceanfront estate in Rhode Island. It's possible that Taylor was there, as her parents, Andrea and Scott, were photographed in town near the house, but she did not advertise if she was.

The lack of festivities didn't come as a huge shock for multiple reasons: First of all, Swift has been operating decidedly under the radar for months now, barely being seen let alone sharing her world on Instagram for all to savor. Hosting a big bash would have signaled a return to the spotlight of sorts, and she doesn't seem to be ready for that yet.

Moreover, such a move wouldn't fit in with her revamped approach to romance.