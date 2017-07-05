Bella Hadid bared it all to open the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The 20-year-old supermodel turned heads while taking on the catwalk in a see-through turtleneck that bared her breasts. She donned the sheer shirt with an over-sized skirt that she accessorized with a leather belt, pink boots and a hat with a netted veil across her face.

Bella shared a photo from the runway, expressing her excitement to open the show.

"Opening @alexandrevauthier tonight," she wrote. "Thank you my love for having me ...Another beautiful and powerful show...an incredible designer and friend so much fun," she added a heart emoji before signing off with, "Bravo."