Chesnot/Getty Images
Bella Hadid bared it all to open the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
The 20-year-old supermodel turned heads while taking on the catwalk in a see-through turtleneck that bared her breasts. She donned the sheer shirt with an over-sized skirt that she accessorized with a leather belt, pink boots and a hat with a netted veil across her face.
Bella shared a photo from the runway, expressing her excitement to open the show.
"Opening @alexandrevauthier tonight," she wrote. "Thank you my love for having me ...Another beautiful and powerful show...an incredible designer and friend so much fun," she added a heart emoji before signing off with, "Bravo."
Of course, this is far from the first time the model has freed the nipple for her job.
In fact, Bella has become known for her promiscuous shoots (both professional and personal), which often feature her nude or semi-nude.
Over the weekend, she shared a picture in her underwear, covering her chest with her hands as she stares away from the camera.
"in Eutopia," she captioned the photo, tagging Venice, Italy.
The model has been working in Europe the past several weeks, only taking a short break to visit her grandmother—who is battling cancer—in Holland last week.
She recently opened up to InStyle magazine about her career, saying, "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is a bulls--t thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."
She continued, "[The media will] say that I had a conversation with someone I've never even met before. Or people will judge me for things I can't change. Imagine that somebody is telling you that you're a piece of s--t every day on social media. You kind of feel like, 'Well, am I a piece of s--t?' You don't really know."