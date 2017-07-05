Daniel Dae Kim has broken his silence about his public exit from CBS's Hawaii Five-0. Kim and Grace Park's exits from the long-running procedural were announced by CBS in a statement from the network and executive producer Peter M. Lenkov. Both had been with the reboot of the classic series since its start.

"We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace's enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes," CBS said in a statement. "They've helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…"

According to reports, the actors left following a failed salary negotiation.