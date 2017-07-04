Taylor Swift Skips Annual 4th of July Party? No Sign of Squad

'Twas the Fourth of July, when all thro' the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
Such was the scene Tuesday outside of Taylor Swift 's multi-million beachfront Rhode Island estate, where over the past three years, the singer has hosted massive Independence Day parties for her squad, including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne, and other celeb pals.
While a giant inflatable slide that was seen at her previous July 4 bashes was spotted near her pool recently, all was silent over the holiday, to the disappointment of fans and photographers lurking around. No squad. No Karlie and Cara—they're in Paris for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. No starlets in red, white and blue swimsuits. No American flag cakes. No Slip N' Slide.
RTimages-Steffman / Splash News
However, Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, were spotted in town recently, as seen in pics posted by The Daily Mail.
Swift has largely kept out of the public eye and even social media over the past few months. Last year, she shared a slew of pics from her Fourth of July house party, which was also attended by then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, who showcased some PDA with the singer and wore an "I ♥ Taylor Swift" T-shirt.
She recently began dating fellow British actor Joe Alwyn and the two have both shied away from the press. Fans had hoped for photos of the two at an Independence Day bash at her home.
"Taylor has been doing her own thing and has not been in any exclusive relationship for some time since her last boyfriend," a source told E! News a few weeks ago. "She has been working on new music and spending quiet time with her family and friends. She met Joe last year but they haven't started dating till just recently."
"She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again," the source added. "She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her."