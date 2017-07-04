Madison Beer says she was "blinded by love" and afraid to speak out after then-boyfriend Jack Gilinsky called her a "f--king slut," as heard in a leaked audio file that surfaced this past weekend.

Jack, 20, recently confirmed the recording was authentic and recorded last year and apologized for his words. He said the two singers are no longer together, adding that he would always love and care about her.

After receiving a slew of supportive messages from fans, Madison, 18, took to Twitter Tuesday, the Fourth of July, to weigh in on the matter.

"Jack and I having to face this yet again has been so hard," she wrote. "Many of you asking me, 'Why would you stay with him if it happened last year!' My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him, he'd do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him."