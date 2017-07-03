Talk about an exciting day!

While celebrating her 34th birthday, singer/songwriter Michelle Branch got engaged to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney on Sunday.

The birthday girl took to Instagram after the music man popped the question. Along with a photo of the art deco ring, Branch wrote, "Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for 34 might be the best year yet."

This will be Branch's second marriage and Carney's third. Branch was previously married to her bassist Teddy Landau for 11 years. The couple split in 2015 and have an 11-year-old daughter Owen together.