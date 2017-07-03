Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Talk about an exciting day!
While celebrating her 34th birthday, singer/songwriter Michelle Branch got engaged to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney on Sunday.
The birthday girl took to Instagram after the music man popped the question. Along with a photo of the art deco ring, Branch wrote, "Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for 34 might be the best year yet."
This will be Branch's second marriage and Carney's third. Branch was previously married to her bassist Teddy Landau for 11 years. The couple split in 2015 and have an 11-year-old daughter Owen together.
In February 2015, Branch met the Black Keys’ drummer at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. They began songwriting together and recording her latest album, Hopeless Romantic, and fell in love during the process.
"There's songs on the record from the moment I realized I was gonna get divorced to the moment I fell in love with Patrick," she told People in April. "It runs the gamut."
Branch told the mag she'd moved to Nashville to be with Carney and that the two would be touring together all summer.
She told the outlet that she's actually pretty excited to have her main man come on tour with her—even though, amazingly enough, she's never seen his famous band play.
"He’s gonna be touring with me all summer long, which is wild because I feel like I’m the only person who’s never seen the Black Keys live—I’ve always been touring or traveling or can’t get tickets or whatever," she said. "It’s like, ‘How is it that I’ve never seen you play, but I’ve seen you all summer play ‘Are You Happy Now’ and ‘Everywhere.’ So it’s cool. We’re lucky we get to spend time together on the road together because I know once Black Keys ramps up again, I’ll take him while I’ve got him!"