Prince Harry, Prince William and his family attended a private service Saturday to rededicate the grave of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 56th birthday.

The event was held two months before the 20th anniversary of her death. Williams' wife Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, also attended, BBC News reported.

The service took place at Althorp House, Diana's family's estate in Northamptonshire in England. The princess's final resting place is on a small island on the estate's grounds. The area had recently undergone major renovations.

Diana's ex-husband and William and Harry's father Prince Charles did not attend the service. He is on a royal trip to Canada with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for Canada's 150th birthday.