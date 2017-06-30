Being a Hollywood star doesn't make you exempt from bullies.
As Tara Reid continues to find success with help from her memorable roles in the Sharknado franchise, the actress is opening up about her experiences with bullies.
"Bullying is such a big deal these days and it's something I very much personalized with," Tara explained to E! News' Will Marfuggi while at Universal Studios Hollywood. "In my life, I've had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt."
She continued, "What people don't realize is that there's so much kinds of bullying: Social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying, there's different kinds and today it's so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing."
In her upcoming movie titled Worthless, Tara will tackle the subject of bullies and body shaming. In fact, she hopes the project will be a teachable moment for many moviegoers across the country.
Leon Bennett/WireImage
"I think this movie could affect a lot of people and really think twice before you have something negative to bully on someone," she shared. "One word can change someone's life."
As for why Tara is speaking out outside the Jaws attraction as part of the Universal Studios Tour, she's getting ready for Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.
Set to air August 6 on Syfy, the latest installment will bring Tara and Ian Ziering together again. In addition, several celebrity cameos are expected including appearances from Olivia Newton-John, Clay Aiken, Porsha Williams and Bret Michaels.
And while Tara may be focused on her exciting projects, she just can't seem to avoid the few negative comments online from certain haters. It's one of the many reasons Worthless was such an important project to do.
"I've definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life," she explained. "People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You're my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I'm just a thin girl."
Tara continued, "The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me."
Worthless hits theaters September 10. And watch Sharknado 5: Global Swarming when it premieres Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. on Syfy.
