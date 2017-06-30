Being a Hollywood star doesn't make you exempt from bullies.

As Tara Reid continues to find success with help from her memorable roles in the Sharknado franchise, the actress is opening up about her experiences with bullies.

"Bullying is such a big deal these days and it's something I very much personalized with," Tara explained to E! News' Will Marfuggi while at Universal Studios Hollywood. "In my life, I've had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt."

She continued, "What people don't realize is that there's so much kinds of bullying: Social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying, there's different kinds and today it's so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing."

In her upcoming movie titled Worthless, Tara will tackle the subject of bullies and body shaming. In fact, she hopes the project will be a teachable moment for many moviegoers across the country.