How did Beyoncé and Jay-Z come up with their twins' names?

E! News learned Friday that the two named their newborn babies Rumi Carter and Sir Carter—and have already started the process of trademarking the unique monikers. E! News reported on June 17 that the singer had given birth to the twins in Los Angeles. They join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy Carter.

While Bey and Jay have remained mum on the birth of their babies in general, here are some possible meanings and inspirations behind the names of the worlds' most famous newborns.