How did Beyoncé and Jay-Z come up with their twins' names?
E! News learned Friday that the two named their newborn babies Rumi Carter and Sir Carter—and have already started the process of trademarking the unique monikers. E! News reported on June 17 that the singer had given birth to the twins in Los Angeles. They join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy Carter.
While Bey and Jay have remained mum on the birth of their babies in general, here are some possible meanings and inspirations behind the names of the worlds' most famous newborns.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Sir: The obvious: "Sir Carter" sounds pretty distinguished. "Sir" is of English origin. And putting it together with "Carter," Jay-Z's real last name, highlights "Carter" even more.
Plus "Sir Carter" sounds like a great rapper name. In fact, hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist opened for Beyoncé last year at the the Tidal X 1015 event. He opened up to XXL about the moment Hov discovered him at last year's Budweiser Made in America music festival.
"While I was performing "Heaven" at Made in America, I saw a golf cart pull up during the set," Sir the Baptist recalled, later adding, "I walked off behind the stage to head back to the dressing room and Jay-Z walked right up to me and said, ‘Sir, I love your story and I'm following you. Congratulations on a great set.'"
Will baby Sir follow in his dad's footsteps? He's certainly got the genes.
Rumi: It didn't take long for conspiracy theorists—especially of the Illuminati variety—to draw comparisons to the 13th-century Persian poet of the same name, whose work has influenced the arts for generations. (So much so, that he's the best-selling poet in the United States.)
Neither artist has specifically referenced Rumi in their music, but that doesn't mean Bey and Jay aren't fans.
Additionally, the name is also used in Japan—it means "beauty," "current, "flow" and "water," the latter of which could be an homage to Blue Ivy.
