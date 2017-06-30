The Carmichael Show Canceled at NBC After Jerrod Carmichael Exits

Jerrod Carmichael, The Carmichael Show

NBC

Jerrod Carmichael is saying goodbye to The Carmichael Show

The comedian has been at the helm of the multi-cam family sitcom for three seasons, but according to a statement obtained by Deadline, he's ready to say goodbye. 

"For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends," he said. "It's something I've wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I'm excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched The Carmichael Show." 

Carmichael's decision comes as NBC had yet to decide on the show's fate. Deadline reports that the option to extend the cast's contracts for a season four would have expired today. 

"The Carmichael Show was such a wonderful show that we choose to focus today not on its loss but on the three incredible seasons we had the pleasure to produce," said 20th Century Fox TV presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman in a statement. "We are thankful to the brilliant Jerrod Carmichael and his talented cast, to showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, our fantastic writers and devoted production team. It's a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it." 

NBC also released a statement. 

"We are enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod's talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world. We thank and salute the cast, crew, and producers—especially Jerrod—for three critically-acclaimed seasons," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt and President Jennifer Salke

The series is currently in the middle of its third season, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

