Jerrod Carmichael is saying goodbye to The Carmichael Show.

The comedian has been at the helm of the multi-cam family sitcom for three seasons, but according to a statement obtained by Deadline, he's ready to say goodbye.

"For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends," he said. "It's something I've wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I'm excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched The Carmichael Show."

Carmichael's decision comes as NBC had yet to decide on the show's fate. Deadline reports that the option to extend the cast's contracts for a season four would have expired today.