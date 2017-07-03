17 Pairs of Running Shorts You'll Actually Want to Be Seen In

Branded: Running Shorts

Getting your workout in is easier said than done.

Especially now that it's scorching hot outside, most of us would rather not and say we did. (Sound familiar?)

As unexciting as hitting the pavement might be, there is a silver lining: your workout outfit! But don't be silly, it's too hot out for a full-on tracksuit. We know what you're thinking: Running shorts are practical, but rarely are they cute. However, if you've avoided the trend in the past, it's time you look again because, yes: Wearable workout shorts do exist.

Pinky promise, the below 17 options are super-chic and you could even get away with wearing them IRL.

Branded: Running Shorts

The Upside

The Upside Python Print Running Shorts, $58

Branded: Running Shorts

Boohoo

Boohoo Ash Metallic Running Short With Binding, $30

Branded: Running Shorts

P.E Nation

P.E Nation Stolen Base Two-Tone Shell Shorts, $110

Branded: Running Shorts

APL Athletic Propulsion Labs

APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Perforated Stretch Shorts, $85

Branded: Running Shorts

NO KA' OI

NO KA' OI Drawstring Running Shorts, $107

Branded: Running Shorts

Fendi

Fendi Roma Shell and Stretch-Jersey Shorts, $170

Branded: Running Shorts

Off-White

Off-White Running Shorts, $396

Branded: Running Shorts

Ted Baker London

Ted Baker London Tropical Oasis Shorts, $109

Branded: Running Shorts

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Adidas by Stella McCartney Adizero Running Shorts, $53

Branded: Running Shorts

SJYP

SJYP Botanical Print Running Shorts, $313

Branded: Running Shorts

Boohoo

Boohoo Imogen Fit Mesh Insert Running Shorts, $20

Branded: Running Shorts

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Adidas by Stella McCartney Running 2in1 Shorts, $67

Branded: Running Shorts

The Upside

The Upside Geometric Print Running Shorts, $46

Branded: Running Shorts

Patagonia

Patagonia Women's Strider Pro Running Shorts, $65

Branded: Running Shorts

Nike

Nike Print Rival Running Shorts, $39

Branded: Running Shorts

The Upside

The Upside Garda Cherry Blossom-Print Shorts, $124

Branded: Running Shorts

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Adidas by Stella McCartney Running Adizero Mesh-Trimmed Shell Shorts, $48

And hey, even if you don't exactly make it to your workout, at least you look good.

Win-win. 

