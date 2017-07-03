Getting your workout in is easier said than done.
Especially now that it's scorching hot outside, most of us would rather not and say we did. (Sound familiar?)
As unexciting as hitting the pavement might be, there is a silver lining: your workout outfit! But don't be silly, it's too hot out for a full-on tracksuit. We know what you're thinking: Running shorts are practical, but rarely are they cute. However, if you've avoided the trend in the past, it's time you look again because, yes: Wearable workout shorts do exist.
Pinky promise, the below 17 options are super-chic and you could even get away with wearing them IRL.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Off-White Running Shorts, $396
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Adidas by Stella McCartney Running Adizero Mesh-Trimmed Shell Shorts, $48
And hey, even if you don't exactly make it to your workout, at least you look good.
Win-win.