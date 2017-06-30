Actress Natalie Morales Comes Out as Queer

Parks and Recreation alum Natalie Morales has come out publicly.

The 32-year-old actress made her comments on Twitter and on her former co-star Amy Poehler's Smart Girls website Friday.

"I'm coming out. I want the world to know #PrideMonth," she tweeted.

"I don't like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it's easier for you to understand me, what I'm saying is that I'm queer," she wrote on the website. "What queer means to me is just simply that I'm not straight. That's all. It's not scary, even though that word used to be really, really scary to me."

"I know this isn't some big, life-shattering revelation that everyone will be shocked by," she continued. "The reason I decided to share this with you and with the world is because even though me telling you I'm queer might not be a big deal these days, things are still pretty bad out there for people like me. There are gay concentration camps in Chechnya where people are being tortured right this second. In our very country, 49 people were killed and 58 people were wounded just last year because they were dancing in a gay club. Our safe spaces are not safe. I think it's important that I tell you that this familiar face you see on your TV is the Q part of LGBTQ, so that if you didn't know someone who was queer before, you do now."