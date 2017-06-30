CBS
A major cast departure is making waves for Hawaii Five-0. E! News has learned that Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will exit the series ahead of the upcoming season eight. The stars have been with the show since the beginning.
"We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace's enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes," CBS said in a statement. "They've helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…"
Their fates will be revealed in the season eight premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS.
"I will never forget meeting Daniel while still writing the pilot and being certain there was no other actor who I'd want to play Chin Ho Kelly," showrunner Peter M. Lenkov said in a statement about the Lost veteran. "Needless to say, Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of Hawaii Five-0 over the past seven seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him.
As for Park, who shot to fame on Battlestar Galactica, Lenkov said: "Grace's presence gave Hawaii Five-0 a beauty and serenity to each episode. She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from Day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best."
Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Masi Oka, Chi McBride and Jorge Garcia.
