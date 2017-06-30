A major cast departure is making waves for Hawaii Five-0. E! News has learned that Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will exit the series ahead of the upcoming season eight. The stars have been with the show since the beginning.

"We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace's enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes," CBS said in a statement. "They've helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…"