How well do Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler really know each other?

In the new comedy film The House the former SNL co-stars play a married couple who start an illegal basement casino with their neighbors after they squander their daughter's college fund. Ferrell and Poehler had also starred together in the 2007 movie Blades of Glory.

Ferrell and Poehler recently sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and played The Newlywed Game, answering questions about each other.

When asked what celebrity Ferrell impersonates the best, Poehler wrote "Nick Jonas," prompting the actor to debut his Jonas impression.