The Jetsons Could Be Heading Back to TV As a Live-Action Sitcom

The Jetsons, George Jetson, Best Animated Dads

Hanna-Barbera

Ready to go back to the future?

According to TVLine, Warner Bros is developing a live-action sitcom version of The Jetsons, the futuristic cartoon series that ran from 1962 to 1963, and then again from 1985 to 1987. 

The multi-cam reboot would be set in 3018, similarly to how the original series was set 100 years in the future in 2062, and would be run by Gary Janetti, with Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke also executive producing. If the idea of this show doesn't sound fun to you yet, consider the fact that Zemeckis wrote Back to the Future, and that Janetti's credits include Will & Grace, Family Guy, and the Ian McKellen-starring multi-cam show Vicious.

Basically what we're saying is that we will definitely watch this. 

Warner Bros declined to comment on the project.

No network is attached yet, but TVLine reports that WB will be working on finding a home for the show in the next few weeks.

There's obviously no cast yet either, so we're here to help with populating the new Orbit City. Here's our dream cast, simply based on the appearances of the characters from the original series!

The Jetson, George Jetson

Warner Bros.

George Jetson

Can't you just picture Modern Family's Ty Burrell as the dad of the most modern family of all?

The Jetsons, Jane Jetson

Hanna-Barbera

Jane Jetson

Carrie Preston has the hair, the charm, and the comedy chops to play what will hopefully be an updated version of George's wife, who mostly concerned herself with shopping, having her robot do all the housework, and her role in the Galaxy Women Historical Society.

The Jetsons, Judy Jetson

Hanna-Barbera

Judy Jetson

George and Jane's 16 year-old daughter, who has a pretty cool digital diary, could easily be played by Disney Channel star Dove Cameron

The Jetsons, Elroy Jetson

Hanna-Barbera

Elroy Jetson

Noah Ritter (also known as the Apparently Kid) is a little bit too old to play the genius 6 1/2 year old Jetson son, but we could see it. 

The Jetsons, Rosie Jetson

Hanna-Barbera

Rosie the Robot

The Jetsons' household robot Rosie is a no-nonsense lady who needs a no-nonsense kind of voice, which could come from either SNL's Kate McKinnon or Cecily Strong

The Jetsons, Cosmo Spaceley

Hanna-Barbera

Cosmo Spacely

Danny Devito. Duh. 

Does this sound like the future you want to see? Sound off in the comments!

