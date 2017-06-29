Ready to go back to the future?

According to TVLine, Warner Bros is developing a live-action sitcom version of The Jetsons, the futuristic cartoon series that ran from 1962 to 1963, and then again from 1985 to 1987.

The multi-cam reboot would be set in 3018, similarly to how the original series was set 100 years in the future in 2062, and would be run by Gary Janetti, with Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke also executive producing. If the idea of this show doesn't sound fun to you yet, consider the fact that Zemeckis wrote Back to the Future, and that Janetti's credits include Will & Grace, Family Guy, and the Ian McKellen-starring multi-cam show Vicious.

Basically what we're saying is that we will definitely watch this.