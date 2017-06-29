Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Honored During Star-Studded Funeral

Hip-hop greats stepped out Thursday to honor the legacy of Prodigy, who passed away last week at the age of 42.
A private funeral service was held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City, according to the New York Daily News, which saw appearances from the Mobb Deep rapper's closest confidantes and famous collaborators.
50 Cent, LL Cool J and Ice-T appeared visibly emotional as they prepared to pay their respects to the artist. Other guests included Remy Ma, Fat Joe and Havoc, who was Prodigy's groupmate in the popular rap duo. Scores of fans also gathered in front of the church to mourn their loss.
50 Cent took to Instagram with a photo from the somber event, indicating that he eulogized Prodigy during the service. "I never spoke at a wake or funeral before but I felt like I had to say something at P's Rest In Peace prodigy God Bless," the "Ayo Technology" rapper wrote.
Prodigy's death on June 20 came days after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas with complications from sickle cell anemia.
His rep released the following statement announcing his passing: "It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis."
The statement continued, "As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
An official cause of death has not been released.
Fellow rapper Nas was not present for the funeral, but did express his condolences with a heartfelt message on social media.
"A moment of silence for a great lyricist. Poet. Wordsmith. Fighter. Hip Hop King. This one hit home," he wrote. "Glad we spoke a little before your transition. Time is precious, don't waste it, have those difficult conversations now because tomorrow is never promised. Luv Forever. Wish I was in America to see u off today MY G. Sendin Luv & Light to Havoc & Condolences to your families. RIP P may your light help us find our way! Shout out to Hempstead L.I. and the 41 side of 12th St, QB YERRRRRR!! THUNNNNNNNN ! One Love"
Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.