Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Honored During Star-Studded Funeral

Hip-hop greats stepped out Thursday to honor the legacy of Prodigy, who passed away last week at the age of 42.

A private funeral service was held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City, according to the New York Daily News, which saw appearances from the Mobb Deep rapper's closest confidantes and famous collaborators.

50 Cent, LL Cool J and Ice-T appeared visibly emotional as they prepared to pay their respects to the artist. Other guests included Remy Ma, Fat Joe and Havoc, who was Prodigy's groupmate in the popular rap duo. Scores of fans also gathered in front of the church to mourn their loss.

50 Cent took to Instagram with a photo from the somber event, indicating that he eulogized Prodigy during the service. "I never spoke at a wake or funeral before but I felt like I had to say something at P's Rest In Peace prodigy God Bless," the "Ayo Technology" rapper wrote.