Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner found themselves in hot water today after the latest release of their clothing line.

The reality star sisters superimposed photos of themselves across vintage music t-shirts featuring icons like Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Pink Floyd and more, selling them for $125 each.

The shirts received major backlash as people condemned them for putting their faces across those of iconic artists. Thus, the designs were immediately taken off the website, and both Kendall and Kylie released a statement of apology on their social media platforms regarding them.