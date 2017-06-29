Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner found themselves in hot water today after the latest release of their clothing line.
The reality star sisters superimposed photos of themselves across vintage music t-shirts featuring icons like Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Pink Floyd and more, selling them for $125 each.
The shirts received major backlash as people condemned them for putting their faces across those of iconic artists. Thus, the designs were immediately taken off the website, and both Kendall and Kylie released a statement of apology on their social media platforms regarding them.
"These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists," the statement read. "We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. Thee tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes, and again, we are very sorry."
The apology comes on the heels of people like Sharon Osbourne and Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, speaking out against the shirts.
"I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this," Wallace wrote alongside a photo of a shirt on Instagram. "The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!"
Sharon also took to Twitter to slam the girls for putting their face across a shirt of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.
Girls, you haven?t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know?lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017
"Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons," Sharon wrote. "Stick to what you know…lip gloss."
The controversy comes a little over a week after Kim Kardashian had to release an apology for appearing to wear "blackface." The reality star faced backlash upon releasing promotional photos for her KKW Beauty line in which she appeared heavily bronzed.
"I would obviously never want to offend anyone," Kim said at the time. "I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."
She continued, "Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away...I have learned from it."