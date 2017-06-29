Jennifer Lopez Debuts Stunning Cover Art & Release Date for New Single "Ni Tú Ni Yo"

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prodigy, Mobb Deep

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Honored During Star-Studded Funeral

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga on Summer Music, Her "Healing" New Role and a Future in the Movies

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One thing is for sure, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints. 

The 47-year-old singer has been cooking up a Spanish album, and on July 4th she's going to release her new single "Ni Tú Ni Yo" with her friends from Gente de Zona

Today, J.Lo released the artwork for the highly anticipated single. 

Aside from completely glowing, the star is wearing a ravishing custom dress from none other than Michael Costello as she shows some serious leg and rocks statement earrings from Rebecca de Ravenel

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Luckily for us, the "Mírate" singer has already shared a sample with us of the same via her Instagram, and it's so good!

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Looks

Jennifer Lopez, Album Cover

Steven Gomillion

And this single already has a music video, on June 12 the star shared a photo of herself on set with the Cuban duos' Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcolm Martinez. The video was shot in Monroe County, Florida. 

"Get ready!" Lopez captioned the pic.

From what we can see, the songstress is rocking another set of statement earrings along with several small braids. All three seem to be wearing some floral print. 

In April, J.Lo debuted her single "Mírate" at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Preparate!!! #gentedezona #jlo #nituniyo Get Ready!! ??

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Fans can expect her Spanish album to be released sometime this year.

Seriously, we can't wait!

TAGS/ Latin , Music , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.