One thing is for sure, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints.

The 47-year-old singer has been cooking up a Spanish album, and on July 4th she's going to release her new single "Ni Tú Ni Yo" with her friends from Gente de Zona.

Today, J.Lo released the artwork for the highly anticipated single.

Aside from completely glowing, the star is wearing a ravishing custom dress from none other than Michael Costello as she shows some serious leg and rocks statement earrings from Rebecca de Ravenel.