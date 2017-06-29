One thing is for sure, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints.
The 47-year-old singer has been cooking up a Spanish album, and on July 4th she's going to release her new single "Ni Tú Ni Yo" with her friends from Gente de Zona.
Today, J.Lo released the artwork for the highly anticipated single.
Aside from completely glowing, the star is wearing a ravishing custom dress from none other than Michael Costello as she shows some serious leg and rocks statement earrings from Rebecca de Ravenel.
Luckily for us, the "Mírate" singer has already shared a sample with us of the same via her Instagram, and it's so good!
Steven Gomillion
And this single already has a music video, on June 12 the star shared a photo of herself on set with the Cuban duos' Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcolm Martinez. The video was shot in Monroe County, Florida.
"Get ready!" Lopez captioned the pic.
From what we can see, the songstress is rocking another set of statement earrings along with several small braids. All three seem to be wearing some floral print.
In April, J.Lo debuted her single "Mírate" at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Fans can expect her Spanish album to be released sometime this year.
Seriously, we can't wait!