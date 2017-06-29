Coco and Chanel Defy Gravity Yet Again With Their Latest Yoga Pose

Coco is once again reminding us that she's a goddess.

This time around, the 38-year-old mom shared a photo on Instagram of herself performing an elevated "goddess pose" with the help of her sister, Kristy Austin, the siblings in matching blue bathing suits. Talk about a multi-tasking mommy!

Kristy, a professional yoga instructor, showed off her core strength by lifting Coco—and Coco's 2-year-old daughter Chanel—in the air using only her legs, leaving sis to balance accordingly.

"u should work with her someday if u ever get a chance," Coco sang Kristy's praises on Instagram.

But this is hardly the first time that Coco has posted photos of her impressive flexibility or her knack for matching yoga outfits! Behold her most impressive maneuvers: