Venus Williams was involved in a recent car accident that left one man dead, according to a police report released Thursday and obtained by E! News.
The collision occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., though 78-year-old Jerome Barson died two weeks later after being taken to the ICU with head trauma. The victim's wife (who suffered broken bones and other injuries) was behind the wheel and approaching an intersection when the tennis pro's 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV moved into the intersection at the same time.
The driver of the 2016 Hyundai Accent told authorities there wasn't enough time to stop her car from colliding with the side of Williams' vehicle. Meanwhile, the sports star claimed that she entered the intersection on a green light, but because of traffic, she slowed her car down and thus could not clear the intersection. Additionally, Williams said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed into the lanes.
Witnesses told investigators that Venus ran a red light.
According to the police report, there was no evidence Venus was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, nor was she possibly distracted by an electronic device.
Serena Williams' older sister, 37, is currently being held responsible for the accident, with a portion of the report stating, "[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]."
Palm Beach Gardens Maj. Paul Rogers told ABC News that the incident remains under investigation. She has not been cited or charged.
The all-star athlete has yet to comment on the incident, but her attorney released a statement to ABC News expressing "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."
Venus holds seven Grand Slam titles, four Olympic gold medals and is currently ranked the No. 11 women's singles player in the world. She is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week.
