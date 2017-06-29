Venus Williams was involved in a recent car accident that left one man dead, according to a police report released Thursday and obtained by E! News.

The collision occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., though 78-year-old Jerome Barson died two weeks later after being taken to the ICU with head trauma. The victim's wife (who suffered broken bones and other injuries) was behind the wheel and approaching an intersection when the tennis pro's 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV moved into the intersection at the same time.

The driver of the 2016 Hyundai Accent told authorities there wasn't enough time to stop her car from colliding with the side of Williams' vehicle. Meanwhile, the sports star claimed that she entered the intersection on a green light, but because of traffic, she slowed her car down and thus could not clear the intersection. Additionally, Williams said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed into the lanes.

Witnesses told investigators that Venus ran a red light.