Conrad Hilton pleaded not guilty to violating a restraining order obtained by his ex, Hunter Salomon, and to stealing her father's car, while appearing Thursday at an arraignment that was originally postponed due to his bizarre behavior.
His lawyer, famed celebrity attorney Robert Shapiro, told the judge his client has been undergoing treatment at a psychiatric clinic, per court order.
The 23-year-old hotel heir and youngest sibling of Paris Hilton was arrested in May after police found him inside a Bentley owned by Hunter's dad Rick Salomon, parked at her mother's E.G. Daily's home. He was charged with disobeying a domestic relations restraining order, violating a court order to stay away from two residences and taking a car.
Conrad was supposed to be arraigned last month but the hearing was postponed after he arrived at a Los Angeles court wearing a jail smock designed to prevent self-harm and made several bizarre outbursts. He also mounted "f--k you" and "I hate you" to his parents Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton and brother Barron Hilton who attended the hearing.
The judge said at the time that as a condition for being released from jail on bail and postponing his arraignment, Conrad must be treated at a psychiatric clinic in Texas and not leave until his court date.
On Thursday, Conrad appeared in court again and entered his not guilty plea. He arrived at least half an hour early, wearing a tailored navy pinstriped suit and black velvet shoes. He appeared calm and was accompanied by an unidentified woman and Shapiro.
The attorney stated to the judge that his client has completed his clinical treatment in Texas. The judge also said he is aware Conrad has been receiving continued treatment in Los Angeles.
"He successfully completed his treatment," Shapiro told E! News and other outlets outside the court. "He was properly diagnosed and had been given medication that has been very, very effective. He's doing good."
The judge scheduled an early disposition hearing for August.