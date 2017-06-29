It's not time to say goodbye to Sense8 just yet.

In a surprising move, Netflix has ordered a two-hour standalone episode of the sci-fi drama created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski nearly a month after announcing that the series wouldn't live to see a third season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter page, which posted a lengthy letter penned by Lana herself while tweeting, "Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster."

After discussing the cancellation, and the outpouring of fan love in response, Lana got to the exciting news she had to share, writing, "It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two hour special released next year. After that...if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know." You can read the letter in full below.