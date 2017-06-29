No feud here!
Alyssa Milano stopped by E!'s Daily Pop today and revealed that she and Shannen Doherty have reconnected. The ladies starred on Charmed together alongside Holly Marie Combs, and Milano has previously spoken out that it wasn't the "easiest" on-set experience. In fact, there was quite a bit of speculation that Doherty left the show after three seasons due to the tension with Milano.
However, what's in the past is in the past, according to the Mistresses actress, who dished that she plans to get together with Doherty soon.
"Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct message]," she told hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "And I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we're going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes!"
So what helped mend their relationship?
The WB/Richard Cartwright
"I think we're just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it's irrelevant," Milano admitted.
She also touched on the fact that they've both been through a lot in the last several years. Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has been open about her battle ever since.
"I think that what she has gone through, [and] motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people," Milano said. "I'm so happy that she's feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her."
Obviously, we're ecstatic over their friendship, and we can't help but wonder if the reconciliation might encourage them to take part in the CW's Charmed reboot...
After all, Milano was very proud to hear the reboot news earlier this year. She took to Twitter shortly after it was announced, writing, "#Charmed Fans, there are no fans like you! The best of the best."
Fingers crossed!