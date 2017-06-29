"I think we're just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it's irrelevant," Milano admitted.

She also touched on the fact that they've both been through a lot in the last several years. Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has been open about her battle ever since.

"I think that what she has gone through, [and] motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people," Milano said. "I'm so happy that she's feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her."

Obviously, we're ecstatic over their friendship, and we can't help but wonder if the reconciliation might encourage them to take part in the CW's Charmed reboot...