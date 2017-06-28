Emilia Clarkemay not have chosen the best words to express herself...

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Clarke, who plays the oh-so-badass Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, opens up about the difficulties of being a woman in the male-dominated film and television industry.

In the sit-down, the Mother of Dragons talks about being treated differently in the industry because of her gender. "I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism," said Clarke.

The actress continued: "You’re aware of it, and you’re aware of it, but one day, you go, 'Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!' Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a f--king second, are you . . . are you treating me different because I’ve got a pair of tits? Is that actually happening?'"

She says this realization came to her after being in the industry a while.

"It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life," said the 30-year-old.