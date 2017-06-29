Dorothy Wang wants no part of this love triangle.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's brand-new episode of Famously Single, Tiffany "New York" Pollard gives Malika Haqq, Karina Smirnoffand the #RichKids of Beverly Hills star the scoop on Calum Best's secretive pre-bedtime activities the night before.

"He came and kissed you last night before he went to bed," she revealed to Dorothy. "You was already asleep." She continued, "I wouldn't bulls--t about this because I was jealous! I just see him just dart out of the room. It's almost like he didn't want you to wake up. He wasn't trying to get caught, but I caught him."

"I had no idea!" the 29-year-old jewelry designer responds. "But out of nowhere last night, we were in the car on the way back and Brandi Glanville started following me on Twitter."