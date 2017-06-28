Hilary Duff Dishes on Her Family-Filled Summer Plans

Hilary Duff's time working away from home is so yesterday.

The actress and singer caught up with E! News at the premiere of the fourth season of Younger, in which she stars, and she filled us in on her summer plans with 5-year-old son Luca.

"We're going to take some good little getaways this summer for sure," Hilary told us. "Before he starts kindergarten."

The Younger star said it's been difficult working away from Luca, but she's ready to make up for lost time. "I've been working for four months straight," she told us. "He's been out here a few times and I've been back home a few times but I really don't get to be as hands on as I usually am when I'm not working."