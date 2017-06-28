Hilary Duff Dishes on Her Family-Filled Summer Plans

Hilary Duff's time working away from home is so yesterday.
The actress and singer caught up with E! News at the premiere of the fourth season of Younger, in which she stars, and she filled us in on her summer plans with 5-year-old son Luca.
"We're going to take some good little getaways this summer for sure," Hilary told us. "Before he starts kindergarten."
The Younger star said it's been difficult working away from Luca, but she's ready to make up for lost time. "I've been working for four months straight," she told us. "He's been out here a few times and I've been back home a few times but I really don't get to be as hands on as I usually am when I'm not working."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Despite the distance, the actress has managed to keep in touch with all of the exciting events going on in her son's life, as she recently posted an adorable Instagram photo of Luca at his pre-K graduation.
"I missed [the graduation]. I wanted to die," Hilary told us. "Now he's in summer camp for his new school and they're doing snow days in July and having bounce houses. I'm missing all the fun!"
Luca was recently sporting a nearly bald haircut, but that isn't stopping him from participating in his summer camp's dress up days. "Tomorrow's crazy hair day so he's going to put blue paint in his hair," the 29-year-old mother said. "He's still working on that shaved head. He told me, 'I really miss my golden hair, but feel my head, Mom, it feels like a peach!' And I was like, 'You are everything to me. I'd die for you.'"
While Hilary returns home to her son, Younger returns to TV Land tonight at 10 p.m.