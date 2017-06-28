Niko Tavernise
It's show time!
The trailer for the musical biopic, The Greatest Showman arrived today, and suddenly we want to join the circus alongside the star-studded cast of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.
Jackman takes on the starring role as iconic Barnum & Bailey founder P.T. Barnum, and the trailer displays him losing his office job and subsequently attempting to improve life for his family by rallying together a group of outcasts to form a circus act and pursue a career in show business.
YouTube/20th Century Fox
"Show business?" Efron's character asks Jackman's Barnum at the end of the trailer. "I've never heard of it."
"That's because I just invented it," Barnum replies. Cue the goosebumps!
As evident by the trailer and other promo surrounding the film, an overarching theme of The Greatest Showman is the celebration of individuality. One tagline, "No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else," is spoken by Jackman near the end of the trailer, following shots of dwarves and bearded women performing in his act.
Jackman tweeted out the trailer himself today, captioned with another uplifting line from the film: "Every one of us is special!" So it seems safe to say that The Greatest Showman will be a testament to strength in uniqueness.
Every one of us is special! Watch the trailer debut here. #GreatestShowman ? pic.twitter.com/mqt3ywg84w— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 28, 2017
Expect empowerment and musical fun on Christmas day, when The Greatest Showman hits theaters.