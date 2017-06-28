"Show business?" Efron's character asks Jackman's Barnum at the end of the trailer. "I've never heard of it."

"That's because I just invented it," Barnum replies. Cue the goosebumps!

As evident by the trailer and other promo surrounding the film, an overarching theme of The Greatest Showman is the celebration of individuality. One tagline, "No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else," is spoken by Jackman near the end of the trailer, following shots of dwarves and bearded women performing in his act.

Jackman tweeted out the trailer himself today, captioned with another uplifting line from the film: "Every one of us is special!" So it seems safe to say that The Greatest Showman will be a testament to strength in uniqueness.