Where Does the Pretty Little Liars Finale Rank Among the Best and Worst TV Series Finales of All Time?

by Chris Harnick |

Pretty Little Liars will go down as one of the most bonkers shows in TV history, naturally the series finale wasn't an exception.  

In the big episode, titled "Till Death Do Us Part," Uber A, or A.D., was finally revealed. And here's your one spoiler warning! Who's A.D.? That's none other than Alex Drake. Who's Alex Drake? Why she's Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) twin sister! Get the full story right here.

Bellisario told Elle that she's know about the twist since the end of season five when series creator I. Marlene King gave her the big pitch.

Pretty Little Liars 5 Years Later: See the Stars Then and Now

"It's been real rough. But for a long time, people would ask, "Who's A.D.?" And I'd say, ‘It's me!' And everyone would just laugh. It's kind of great when you have a secret that so few people—only me, Marlene, and a handful of others at that point—know. It means you can hide in plain sight," Bellisario said about keeping the secret.

The reveal was years in the making—but did viewers like it? See where the Pretty Little Liars series finale ranks among TV's big endings right now.

TV Finale Hall of Fame (and Shame!)

Endings are the worst.

Any TV showrunner will tell you that. No matter what, people will be upset. There's nothing you can do about that. But still, every now and then, one show will come pretty close to sticking the landing. But which series had the best series finale of all-time?

You voted, and now it's time to find out how all the series stack up! 

Girls Finale, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Becky Ann Baker

HBO

No. 41 (THE WORST OF ALL TIME): Girls

Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent

The Good Wife

CBS

No. 40 (SECOND WORST OF ALL TIME) The Good Wife

Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent

Dexter, Finale

Randy Tepper/Showtime

No. 39 (THIRD WORST OF ALL TIME): Dexter

Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent

Big Love Finale

HBO

No. 38 Big Love

Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent

How I Met Your Mother

Ron P. Jaffe/Fox

No. 37: How I Met Your Mother

Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent

Seinfeld Finale

NBC

No. 26: Seinfeld

Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent

Weeds

Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME

No. 35: Weeds

Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent

MATTHEW FOX, Lost, finale, Best TV Quotes

ABC/Mario Perez

No. 34: Lost

Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%

The Shield Finale

FX

No. 33: The Shield

Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent

Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, 24

Greg Gayne/FOX

No. 32: 24

Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent

Angel, Finale

The WB

No. 31: Angel

Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent

James Gandolfini, The Sopranos

HBO

No. 30: The Sopranos

Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent

Benjamin Bratt, Kate Walsh, Private Practice

Ron Tom/ABC

No. 29: Private Practice

Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent

True Blood

HBO

No. 28: True Blood

Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent

The O.C.

FOX

No. 27: The O.C.

Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent

Desperate Housewives

ABC

No. 26: Desperate Housewives

Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent

The Wire Cast

HBO

No. 25: The Wire

Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent

Gossip Girl

Giovanni Rufino/The CW

No. 24: Gossip Girl

Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent

Two and a Half Men, Ashton Kutcher, Jon Cryer

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

No. 23: Two and a Half Men

Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent

Pretty Little Liars

Freeform

No. 22: Pretty Little Liars

Loved It: 55.3 percent

Loathed It: 44.7 percent

One Tree Hill

CW

No. 21: One Tree Hill

Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent

House, Finale

Fox

No. 20: House

Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent

Vincent Kartheiser, Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Mad Men

AMC

No. 19: Mad Men

Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent

Alias, Finale

ABC

No. 18: Alias

Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent

Six Feet Under Finale

HBO

No. 17: Six Feet Under

Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent

30 Rock, Tina Fey, Jack McBrayer, Jane Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan

Art Streiber/NBC

No. 16: 30 Rock

Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent

Fringe

Fox

No. 15: Fringe

Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent

The Vampire Diaries finale

The CW

No. 14: The Vampire Diaries

Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%

Steve Carell, The Office

Chris Haston/NBC

No. 13: The Office

Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Finale

The WB

No. 12: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent

Revenge, Emily VanCamp, Gabriel Mann

ABC

No. 11: Revenge

Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent

Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam

Prashant Gupta/FX

No. 10: Sons of Anarchy

Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent

Best Sex and the City Finale

HBO

No. 9: Sex and the City

Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent

Grimm series finale

NBC

No. 8: Grimm

Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%

Bones series finale

Fox

No. 7: Bones

Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent

Friends, The Last One

NBC

No. 6: Friends

Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent

Glee, Season 6, Cast

Brian Bowen Smith/FOX

No. 5: Glee

Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent

Person of Interest

CBS

No. 4: Person of Interest

Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%

Breaking Bad

Ursula Coyote/AMC

No. 3 (THE THIRD BEST OF AL TIME): Breaking Bad

Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent

PARKS AND RECREATION

NBC

No. 2 (THE SECOND BEST OF AL TIME): Parks and Recreation

Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent 

Parenthood

Twitter

No. 1 (THE BEST OF ALL TIME): Parenthood

Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent 

CLICK: Check out our ranking of Parenthood's most tear-jerking moments of all time

What's your favorite TV finale? Tell us in the comments below.

Be sure to stay tuned to E! News for more Pretty Little Liars finale scoop.

