Pretty Little Liars will go down as one of the most bonkers shows in TV history, naturally the series finale wasn't an exception.
In the big episode, titled "Till Death Do Us Part," Uber A, or A.D., was finally revealed. And here's your one spoiler warning! Who's A.D.? That's none other than Alex Drake. Who's Alex Drake? Why she's Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) twin sister! Get the full story right here.
Bellisario told Elle that she's know about the twist since the end of season five when series creator I. Marlene King gave her the big pitch.
"It's been real rough. But for a long time, people would ask, "Who's A.D.?" And I'd say, ‘It's me!' And everyone would just laugh. It's kind of great when you have a secret that so few people—only me, Marlene, and a handful of others at that point—know. It means you can hide in plain sight," Bellisario said about keeping the secret.
The reveal was years in the making—but did viewers like it? See where the Pretty Little Liars series finale ranks among TV's big endings right now.
FX/NBC
Endings are the worst.
Any TV showrunner will tell you that. No matter what, people will be upset. There's nothing you can do about that. But still, every now and then, one show will come pretty close to sticking the landing. But which series had the best series finale of all-time?
You voted, and now it's time to find out how all the series stack up!
HBO
Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent
CBS
Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent
Randy Tepper/Showtime
Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent
HBO
Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent
Ron P. Jaffe/Fox
Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent
NBC
Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent
Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME
Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent
ABC/Mario Perez
Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%
FX
Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent
Greg Gayne/FOX
Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent
The WB
Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent
HBO
Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent
Ron Tom/ABC
Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent
HBO
Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent
FOX
Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent
ABC
Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent
HBO
Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent
Freeform
Loved It: 55.3 percent
Loathed It: 44.7 percent
CW
Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent
Fox
Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent
AMC
Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent
ABC
Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent
HBO
Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent
Art Streiber/NBC
Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent
Fox
Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent
The CW
Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%
Chris Haston/NBC
Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent
The WB
Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent
ABC
Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent
Prashant Gupta/FX
Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent
HBO
Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent
NBC
Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%
Fox
Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent
NBC
Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent
Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent
CBS
Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%
Ursula Coyote/AMC
Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent
NBC
Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent
Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent
What's your favorite TV finale? Tell us in the comments below.
Be sure to stay tuned to E! News for more Pretty Little Liars finale scoop.