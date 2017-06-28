Pretty Little Liars will go down as one of the most bonkers shows in TV history, naturally the series finale wasn't an exception.

In the big episode, titled "Till Death Do Us Part," Uber A, or A.D., was finally revealed. And here's your one spoiler warning! Who's A.D.? That's none other than Alex Drake. Who's Alex Drake? Why she's Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) twin sister! Get the full story right here.

Bellisario told Elle that she's know about the twist since the end of season five when series creator I. Marlene King gave her the big pitch.