Alec Baldwin Accidentally Shares Secret Anniversary Plans With Wife Hilaria

Five years later, and Hilaria Baldwin says she's "still in this!"

The happy couple is celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary this month and at the premiere of Alec Baldwin's new movie Blind, he accidentally spilled the tea on when we can expect the renewing of the vows. 

"We're getting remarried on Friday if we make it to Friday," the Mission Impossible star joked.  Alec's wife Hilaria quickly grabbed the mic making it clear this was supposed to be kept a secret: "now there's going to be people at our doorstep." She continues to add "if there's paparazzi now, it's his fault. This was the moment."

Baldwin tries to cover up telling E! they are "remodeling" their house, not remarrying. "We're painting it all black" jokes Hilaria.

The actor continued to tell the Associated Press why they are renewing their vows Friday: "I need reassurance. I need to know I still got you there. I need to know you're not going anywhere." On a more serious note, Hilaria adds that she thinks "once you get married, you're done. But it's really good to say 'hey I'm still in this.'"

The Saturday Night Live alum first met yoga instructor Hilaria back in 2011 at Pure Food and Wine in New York City. In a 2012 interview at Cannes Film Festival, Baldwin revealed "I've dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do." He adds "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria."  The two tied the knot in June 2012 in Manhattan.

 

The happy couple plans to have a party at their home this Friday with friends and family while eating, drinking and cutting cake.  When referring to the actual ceremony, Hilaria shares "we're going to do something for like 5 minutes."

You can catch Baldwin's new movie Blind starring Demi Moore, Dylan McDermott and himself on July 14.

