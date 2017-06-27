Five years later, and Hilaria Baldwin says she's "still in this!"

The happy couple is celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary this month and at the premiere of Alec Baldwin's new movie Blind, he accidentally spilled the tea on when we can expect the renewing of the vows.

"We're getting remarried on Friday if we make it to Friday," the Mission Impossible star joked. Alec's wife Hilaria quickly grabbed the mic making it clear this was supposed to be kept a secret: "now there's going to be people at our doorstep." She continues to add "if there's paparazzi now, it's his fault. This was the moment."

Baldwin tries to cover up telling E! they are "remodeling" their house, not remarrying. "We're painting it all black" jokes Hilaria.

The actor continued to tell the Associated Press why they are renewing their vows Friday: "I need reassurance. I need to know I still got you there. I need to know you're not going anywhere." On a more serious note, Hilaria adds that she thinks "once you get married, you're done. But it's really good to say 'hey I'm still in this.'"