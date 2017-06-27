Out with the old and in with the new!

Next month, movies like Batman Returns, Catch Me If You Can, Crossroads, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and Risky Business will be leaving HBO to make way for The Dark Knight, Erin Brockovich, Hacksaw Ridge, Pearl Harbor, Selena and other titles. July will also see the return of the network's most buzz-worthy TV programs, including Ballers, Game of Thrones and Insecure.

Luckily, HBO subscribers still have three weeks to watch their favorite movies.

Leaving July 19

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving July 24

Unfaithful

Leaving July 31

Batman Returns

Catch Me If You Can

The Color of Money

Criminal

Crossroads

El Cantante

Evil Dead 2

Fracture

Hail, Caesar!

Hard to Kill

Hotel for Dogs

Innerspace

Keanu

The Main Event

Men in Black II

Midnight Special

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

My Cousin Vinny

Rendition

Risky Business

Road to Perdition

Rooster Cogburn

Simon Birch

This Boy's Life

Wildcats

