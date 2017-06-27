HBO's July 2017 Slate: Say Goodbye to Crossroads and Hello to The Dark Knight

Crossroads

MTV Films/Zomba Films

Out with the old and in with the new!

Next month, movies like Batman Returns, Catch Me If You Can, Crossroads, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and Risky Business will be leaving HBO to make way for The Dark Knight, Erin Brockovich, Hacksaw Ridge, Pearl Harbor, Selena and other titles. July will also see the return of the network's most buzz-worthy TV programs, including Ballers, Game of Thrones and Insecure.

Luckily, HBO subscribers still have three weeks to watch their favorite movies.

Leaving July 19

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving July 24

Unfaithful

Leaving July 31

Batman Returns

Catch Me If You Can

The Color of Money

Criminal

Crossroads

El Cantante

Evil Dead 2

Fracture

Hail, Caesar!

Hard to Kill

Hotel for Dogs

Innerspace

Keanu

The Main Event

Men in Black II

Midnight Special

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

My Cousin Vinny

Rendition

Risky Business

Road to Perdition

Rooster Cogburn

Simon Birch

This Boy's Life

Wildcats

Best Summer Movies of All Time, The Dark Knight

Courtesy Warner Brothers

Coming July 1

About a Boy

American Gigolo

Bean

The Blair Witch Project

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Born on the Fourth of July

Cobra

The Dark Knight

Erin Brockovich

Heartburn

Johnny Handsome

K-Pax

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Le Divorce

Leatherheads

Loving

The Man Without a Face

Mimic

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible 2

Mr. Deeds

Necessary Roughness

Next Day Air

The Other Side of the Door

Over Her Dead Body

Panic Room

Pearl Harbor

Platoon

Richie Rich

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Rose

Selena

Solaris

Soul Food

Thirteen

Watchmen

The Women

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 7 First Look

Ben Affleck, Pearl Harbor

Andrew Cooper/SMPSP

Coming July 8

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Coming July 15

Keeping Up With the Joneses

Coming July 16

Game of Thrones

Coming July 22

Hacksaw Ridge

Coming July 23

Ballers, Season 3

Insecure, Season 2

Coming July 28

Room 104

Coming July 29

Almost Christmas

Subscribers can stream their favorite movies and TV shows via HBO Go and HBO Now.

