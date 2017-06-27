MTV Films/Zomba Films
Out with the old and in with the new!
Next month, movies like Batman Returns, Catch Me If You Can, Crossroads, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and Risky Business will be leaving HBO to make way for The Dark Knight, Erin Brockovich, Hacksaw Ridge, Pearl Harbor, Selena and other titles. July will also see the return of the network's most buzz-worthy TV programs, including Ballers, Game of Thrones and Insecure.
Luckily, HBO subscribers still have three weeks to watch their favorite movies.
Leaving July 19
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving July 24
Unfaithful
Leaving July 31
Batman Returns
Catch Me If You Can
The Color of Money
Criminal
Crossroads
El Cantante
Evil Dead 2
Fracture
Hail, Caesar!
Hard to Kill
Hotel for Dogs
Innerspace
Keanu
The Main Event
Men in Black II
Midnight Special
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
My Cousin Vinny
Rendition
Risky Business
Road to Perdition
Rooster Cogburn
Simon Birch
This Boy's Life
Wildcats
Coming July 1
About a Boy
American Gigolo
Bean
The Blair Witch Project
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Born on the Fourth of July
Cobra
The Dark Knight
Erin Brockovich
Heartburn
Johnny Handsome
K-Pax
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Le Divorce
Leatherheads
Loving
The Man Without a Face
Mimic
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible 2
Mr. Deeds
Necessary Roughness
Next Day Air
The Other Side of the Door
Over Her Dead Body
Panic Room
Pearl Harbor
Platoon
Richie Rich
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Rose
Selena
Solaris
Soul Food
Thirteen
Watchmen
The Women
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Coming July 8
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Coming July 15
Keeping Up With the Joneses
Coming July 16
Game of Thrones
Coming July 22
Hacksaw Ridge
Coming July 23
Ballers, Season 3
Insecure, Season 2
Coming July 28
Room 104
Coming July 29
Almost Christmas
Subscribers can stream their favorite movies and TV shows via HBO Go and HBO Now.