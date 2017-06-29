It's a Thursday morning in New York City in 2017. The weight of the summer's haze is setting in as Manhattan starts to come alive. The city's residents are busy with their routines; they're waiting in line at Dunkin Donuts, they're dropping their laundry off at the dry cleaners, they're pushing someone out of the way because they're seven minutes late to work and years of living at elbow's length of eight million other people has made them completely forget their manners.

A few hundred of those inhabitants are on the subway on their way to the office or their children's school or their hot yoga class, but it slowly becomes clear that one of those riders is not like the others. One of those riders is carrying a very expensive purse. One of those riders is wearing sunglasses, despite the fact that they're a few dozen feet underground. One of those riders looks incredibly familiar, catching wayward glances from fellow straphangers who are trying not to stare but also can't resist doing a double take. One of those riders is Katie Holmes.

She is riding the subway to a work appearance, perhaps. Or maybe to meet a friend for breakfast. The destination isn't important, what matters is that this multi-multi-millionaire, who was once part of Hollywood's most famous couples, is sitting on the A train. It's all part of a routine she is proud to have built, one that is independent and private and shockingly normal and so very New York-y.