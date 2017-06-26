Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews married Jarret Stoll in a romantic ceremony in Montana while surrounded by close friends and family on Saturday.

Two days after walking down the aisle to the man of her dreams, the Fox Sports commentator took to Instagram earlier to post some candid (and not-so candid) images of her "fairytale" wedding.

Erin posted an image of the smiling newlyweds in front of their welcome sign, holding drinks, as the picturesque view can be seen in the background.

The 39-year-old posted a number of photos along with the caption, "June 24th was so perfect! Can we do it again next wkd? @yifatoren @orenco.co I love you for creating my fairytale. Thank you @houseofherrera @patricialansing for making the dress and veil of my dreams! It was perfection." She added, "Jewelry @neillanejewelry My amazing team/friends @anitapatrickson @kayleenmcadams @kyleeheathhair More pics coming from @toripintarphotography."