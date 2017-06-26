Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews married Jarret Stoll in a romantic ceremony in Montana while surrounded by close friends and family on Saturday.
Two days after walking down the aisle to the man of her dreams, the Fox Sports commentator took to Instagram earlier to post some candid (and not-so candid) images of her "fairytale" wedding.
Erin posted an image of the smiling newlyweds in front of their welcome sign, holding drinks, as the picturesque view can be seen in the background.
The 39-year-old posted a number of photos along with the caption, "June 24th was so perfect! Can we do it again next wkd? @yifatoren @orenco.co I love you for creating my fairytale. Thank you @houseofherrera @patricialansing for making the dress and veil of my dreams! It was perfection." She added, "Jewelry @neillanejewelry My amazing team/friends @anitapatrickson @kayleenmcadams @kyleeheathhair More pics coming from @toripintarphotography."
The TV personality was every bit the blushing bride in her off-the-shoulder, mermaid-cut Carolina Herrera gown and Neil Lane jewelry with her hair pulled back loosely. Jarrett outfitted himself in a suit with bow tie.
Another image that Erin posted was of the back of the twosome with the mountains behind them.
E! News previously reported that the sunset wedding took place on a mountain top at Yellowstone Club. At the ceremony, guests sat on long wooden benches with fur throws, surrounded by arrangements of wildflowers. The ceremony lasted 20 minutes.
E! News recently caught up with Mrs. Stoll and she gushed about how her soul mate helped her through her bout with cervical cancer.
"By just being there, just helping me through it, right with me, telling me I shouldn't be doing football and [instead] taking care of myself and supporting me and coming to the games."
During her sexy Health magazine cover shoot and interview, Andrews got candid about how the diagnosis put her relationship with Stoll on the fast track.
"If anything, it was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time. Because you don't know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, ‘OK, so this is your cervix, this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part…' We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies!"
She added, "You have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.' I'm like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we're spending our lives together.' And he was amazing."
It definitely sounds like Stoll and Andrews are a winning duo—congratulations to the newlyweds!