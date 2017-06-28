Nancy Grace can finally release her guilt.

On Wednesday night's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the television personality received the closure she had been needing after blaming herself for years for her father's death in a hospital.

"I've always felt that it was my fault because I singlehandedly made him go because I didn't want to lose him," Nancy explained to Tyler Henry tearfully.

"There is not a single shred of anger, frustration, resentment, anything," he told her. "He knew that it was his time. There is no sense of blame for you. I wouldn't even say he forgives you because he wasn't even upset in the first place."