ABC
The Inhumans are coming to ABC just in time for viewers to have a solid month of Halloween costume planning. ABC announced Marvel's Inhumans will hit the small screen on Friday, Sept. 29 with a two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m.
Marvel's Inhumans will premiere its first two episodes globally in IMAX theaters for two weeks starting on September 1. ABC then gets the entirety of the series throughout the fall. New content will be added to the premiere for the September 29 debut. This is the first time a TV series has premiered in IMAX theaters before actually airing on television.
Marvel's Inhumans stars Hell on Wheels' Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Game of Thrones and Misfits veteran Iwan Rheon as Black Bolt's brother Maximus, Graceland star Serinda Swan as Queen Medusa, Black Bolt's wife, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Medusa's sister, Lost veteran Ken Leung as Karnak, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton. There's also a giant teleporting dog named Lockjaw. Ellen Woglom is also part of the cast, but her character is being kept under wraps. You know, typical Marvel.
The series follows the super-powered Inhuman royal family. Black Bolt, the king, has a voice so powerful a whisper can level cities. Medusa, like her name suggests has prehensile hair. Their base of operations varies, but in the comics the homebase has included the moon. In the series, the family is split up after a military coup and some make their way to Hawaii, where ABC says they are "greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them." From there, they must reunite and find a way back home.
Scott Buck serves as executive producer and showrunner with Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory also on board as executive producer. Roel Reiné directed the first two episodes.
This is just the latest comic book series to hit the small screen. Marvel has Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors on the way at Freeform, Runaways on Hulu, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. already on ABC, and Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist on Netflix. The Defenders and The Punisher also hit Netflix soon.
