The Inhumans are coming to ABC just in time for viewers to have a solid month of Halloween costume planning. ABC announced Marvel's Inhumans will hit the small screen on Friday, Sept. 29 with a two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m.

Marvel's Inhumans will premiere its first two episodes globally in IMAX theaters for two weeks starting on September 1. ABC then gets the entirety of the series throughout the fall. New content will be added to the premiere for the September 29 debut. This is the first time a TV series has premiered in IMAX theaters before actually airing on television.