Keith Urban loves Nicole Kidmanlike...the most.
The totally-in-love country crooner gave his wife of 11 years a big shout-out on their anniversary with a too-cute Instagram post.
Sharing a trio of candid and casual photos of the A-list couple known for ruling the red carpet, the total romantic wrote, "Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU"
Keith and Nicole, who share two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith, first met at the 2005 G'Day USA gala honoring Australians in Los Angeles. But of course, it took him four months after that fateful encounter for the Australian singer to actually get up the nerve to call his future wife.
During a 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicole recounted their first interactions from the very beginning of their relationship.
"I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," she revealed. "It's true! He didn't call me for four months."
'I'm like, 'You didn't love me at first sight, you didn't notice me,' and he's like, 'Yes I did but I just didn't let on.'"
But for all intents and purposes, after the call, the couple's relationship was sealed. In fact, the two got married after dating for only a month!
So how do these two keep things so passionate after more than a decade? Despite being busy with their meteoric careers, they aren't into texting.
"I like the voice. Keith and I don't ever text," Nicole shared with InStyle. "We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old-school."