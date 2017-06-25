Blac Chyna in Great Spirits at Maxim Party After Car Accident

Blac Chyna wasn't going to let a car accident get in the way of a fun night out.
The 29-year-old reality star and Rob Kardashian's ex's car was rear-ended early Saturday in Los Angeles and she was examined by paramedics in an ambulance on the scene before being released. Later that night, she showed up at the Maxim Hot 100 party in Hollywood looking unfazed following her morning scare.
The bash marked her first celebrity event in more than a month. Wearing a semi-sheer black lace dress with a bodysuit, a fringed hem and a thigh-high slit, paired with a black fedora and matching strappy sandals, Chyna struck playful and sultry poses on the red carpet and also for some Snapchat videos and photos.
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
She was joined inside by a couple of girlfriends.
The party was also attended by fellow celebs such as Ireland Baldwin, Karrueche Tranwho arrived with a bodyguard and three men and hung out at a VIP table with friends, Jeremy Piven, hip-hop star Lil Mama, Disney Channel actress Peyton List, reality starJoanna Krupa, Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart, Nick Cannon, who brought back his turban and helped pump up the crowd onstage, and DJ Khaled, who performed.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams