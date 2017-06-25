Blac Chyna in Great Spirits at Maxim Party After Car Accident

Blac Chyna wasn't going to let a car accident get in the way of a fun night out.

The 29-year-old reality star and Rob Kardashian's ex's car was rear-ended early Saturday in Los Angeles and she was examined by paramedics in an ambulance on the scene before being released. Later that night, she showed up at the Maxim Hot 100 party in Hollywood looking unfazed following her morning scare.

The bash marked her first celebrity event in more than a month. Wearing a semi-sheer black lace dress with a bodysuit, a fringed hem and a thigh-high slit, paired with a black fedora and matching strappy sandals, Chyna struck playful and sultry poses on the red carpet and also for some Snapchat videos and photos.