Friday's forecast in Ireland was rainy with a chance of LOL.

An Irish weatherman has become a viral Internet star thanks to that beast, Mother Nature.

Holding a flimsy yellow umbrella, Ireland's TV3 weatherman Deric Hartigan was blown away—and off-camera—by a surprise strong gust of wind during a live report Friday, drawing laughs from his colleagues back at the studio.

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney just about lost it while sitting on a couch as they watched the scene unfold.