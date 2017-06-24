Solange Gets Sweetest 31st Birthday Messages From Mom Tina

"You've been walking to the beat of your own drum every since!!" she continued. "I don't know anyone who is as headstrong and determined to do it their way , no matter the consequences. I admire your courage , Boldness, intelligence , beauty , refusal to conform to others definition of (traditional beauty , your kindness, loyalty, love of family , great mom skills, fashion sense , work ethic , activism. I could go on."

Solange has a 13-year-old son, Daniel, from a previous marriage.

Tina also shared a heartwarming story that gives insight into how Solange was as a child.

"The Asst. principle called me when you were in the 6th grade and said you started a petition to discipline a teacher because she continuously allowed a student to harass and disrupt the class and keep the other kids from learning!" Tina said. "She said you were disruptive and too grown, at which i said 'go Solange' I was as proud as I could be! I told her so. You were always lite years ahead of your time. We are always here and got your back !! I love you with all my heart!!!"