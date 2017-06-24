And the World's Ugliest Dog of 2015 is...Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff.

In a competition usually comprised of tiny dogs, the 3-year-old, 125-pound dog beat out 13 other pups to take home the top honor of being dubbed "The Ugliest Dog in the World" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif on Friday.

Not every lady would like this as a bio, but the trophy-winning champ's short description on the contest's website lists: "125 pounds of drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl."

The dog's owner, Shirley Zindler, rescued the big girl, who went nearly blind from neglect, from a California rescue group. Since being taken in, Martha has undergone surgery and her eyesight has improved. In addition to the top honor, Martha's family was awarded $1,500, a flashy trophy and a trip to New York for press appearances.

But all of that doesn't matter, what Martha wants most in the world is to take a nap...