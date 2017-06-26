You can rest easy...Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins have left the hospital and are finally at home, multiple sources confirm to E! News.

After remaining in the hospital for an extended period of time, a source said that Bey and the babies have left the hospital and are "doing great."

Another source confirmed to E! News that the babies looked healthy and are at home. According to the insider, Beyoncé also "looked amazing and was glowing." The mother of three also had a very mellow mood and was calm.