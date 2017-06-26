You can rest easy...Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins have left the hospital and are finally at home, multiple sources confirm to E! News.
After remaining in the hospital for an extended period of time, a source said that Bey and the babies have left the hospital and are "doing great."
Another source confirmed to E! News that the babies looked healthy and are at home. According to the insider, Beyoncé also "looked amazing and was glowing." The mother of three also had a very mellow mood and was calm.
As The Daily Mail exclusively reported, the new mother of three has since set up house at a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, where she and her family are expected to stay for the remainder of the summer.
The property, which features 6.3 acre grounds, features a rose garden, tennis court, pool house and viewing deck. The property, which is referred to as La Villa Contenta, is currently on the market for $54.5 million. According to The Daily Mail, Tina Knowles was spotted visiting the compound on Sunday.
Courtesy of Beyoncé
Although the A-list couple has not announced any birth news themselves, E! News confirmed the arrival of Bey's twins.
The following day, the 35-year-old singer's father Mathew Knowles confirmed the news on social media, writing on Twitter and Instagram, "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday." He posted the caption alongside an image of a digital card that read, "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad" and contained his Instagram username.
The Grammy winner famously revealed that she was pregnant with two back in early February with an Instagram post that nearly broke the internet (no, really). Queen Bey posted a photo of herself dressed in lingerie and surrounded by flowers and penned the following statement on behalf of her family: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."
Shortly thereafter, Bey's mom Tina Knowles Lawson took to Instagram to express her excitement over her future grandchildren. "Wow I don't have the keep the secret anymore. I am sooo happy God is so good twin blessings."
Yoncé has made no secret of the fact that she and Jay have wanted to give their daughter Blue Ivy Carter siblings.
In a recent interview with Elle, the songstress opened up about motherhood and how much she wants for her daughter.
"I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams," the superstar singer said.
But the songstress said that giving her daughter a carefree life may be detrimental to her personal growth.
"Everyone experiences pain, but sometimes you need to be uncomfortable to transform. Pain is not pretty, but I wasn't able to hold my daughter in my arms until I experienced the pain of childbirth."