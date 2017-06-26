It isn't just those who marry into the royal family who have to give up any pursuits that might be considered off brand.

The royals themselves, while they usually get to spend their formative years exercising a modicum of freedom (also dependent on their spot in line to the actual throne), are ultimately expected to whittle their interests and occupations in a certain way to suit the monarchy.

Because of Queen Elizabeth II's record-long reign and the assumption that Prince Charles will become king when the time comes, Prince William and Prince Harry have been afforded more time than some of their predecessors to refrain from becoming so-called "fulltime royals."

But earlier this year William accepted the spare set of keys to the castle, and later this summer he'll end his run as an air ambulance helicopter pilot and devote himself primarily to his patronages, philanthropy and whatever else he's called upon to do as a member of Britain's royal family.

A tad reluctantly, apparently.