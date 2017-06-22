Best Hats from the Royal Ascot 2017, Ranked

Although, the event staff certainly made their expectation for dress clear prior to the event. The official website reads "Royal Ascot is synonymous with sartorial elegance. This is upheld by our dress code, which invites guests to contribute to an occasion heralded as a major fashion event in its own right," and includes a look book for those attending. For women, the guide states dresses and skirts must be fall just above or below the knee, straps must be at least one inch wide and hats should be worn.

For anyone planning on attending, these rules may be intimidating. But, for those of us that love fashion, these guidelines promise remarkable looks, and of course, incredible hats.

Ready to be fascinated? Keep scrolling for the best hats from the 2017 Royal Ascot!