Kourtney Kardashian Is the "Biggest P---y" When It Comes to Dating: "She Has No Game at All!" Says Khloe

Khloe Kardashian is taking shots at Kourtney Kardashian's dating skills!

In this funny deleted scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the gang gets ready to go to an event where Khloe hopes to set Kourtney up with some eligible bachelors. But KoKo isn't so sure her single sis has what it takes to get her flirt on. 

"I'm going to make Kourt talk to some guy," Khloe tells pal Larsa Pippen. "Have you guys seen her try to like talk to someone? She has no game at all and it's amazing! Because you just would think like…"

"She'd be so poppin', right?" Larsa says.

"Totally," Khloe agrees, adding, "because she's so like dope but Kourtney is the biggest p---y!"

Watch the clip to see what happens next when Kourtney walks in!

